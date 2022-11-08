Opportunities, Responsibility In Education Are Discussed

This story was published in the Nov. 8, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
“Opportunities Unlimited” and “Investment in Education — Whose Responsibility?” were the luncheon and banquet addresses presented to the Idaho School Trustees Assn. yesterday at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, “Educating for world citizenship offers unlimited opportunities for education,” Dr. James Millar, director of the Good Citizenship Foundation at Portland, said at the luncheon. “We must understand foreign countries historically, psychologically, politically and economically.
“We must understand that people are not used to democracy, that they see things differently and that they face complex economic problems. In educating for sound world relationships, we must accept people as we find them; we must not allow our dislikes to become personal and we should recognize good where we find it — even in the Russians.
“Actually,” said the European- educated lecturer, “the world is in the most hopeful mess it has ever been in because we are being forced to face issues now .that we previously thought we could ignore. In short, we must learn to get along.”
‘Everybody’s Business’
“Education is everybody’s business — it is your responsibility,” Carl B. Munck, president of the National School Boards Assn. from Oakland, Calif., told the trustees last night.
An increasingly critical educational issue at the national level is “Can an adequate education be provided for all our children through the public schools?” Munck said.
He cited negative answers to the problem as including “American people are not competent enough to operate an educational system, and that we cannot afford to provide schools for all of the children.” Also, “that we need to centralize controls of education so that there is a degree of uniformity and conformity among our citizens.”
“I know that your answers to this question and to these issues are exactly the opposite,” he said. “Practically every observation, comment and criticism you may find of the schools can be divided into the two positions: Centralization vs. democratic control of education.”
Munck, an Oakland attorney, has visited with school trustees from Alaska to Florida and in Canada during the last six months. “Every where,” he summarized, “there is progress toward the organization of efficient school systems; emphasis on more adequately prepared teachers and an increased demand for improved curricula.
Must Hold Firm
“In line with the policy adopted by the National School Boards Assn. in 1958,” he concluded, “I submit that if we are to remain a free people, with the ability and opportunity of governing ourselves, we must hold to this local control of education.”
More than 200 trustees and guests are attending the convention which opened Thursday and will conclude at noon today, Association officers for 1959 will be elected this morning and the Idaho Superintendents Assn. will meet.
Study groups on the topics of teacher tenure, juvenile problems, vocational education and evaluation of teachers will be held following the election. Study group chairmen will include Dr. John Snider, professor of education, University of Idaho, Moscow; Jack E. Jones, superintendent of schools at Bonners Ferry; Dwight L. Kindschy of the College of Agriculture, University of Idaho; and Delbert F. Engelking of Boise, state superintendent of public instruction-elect.