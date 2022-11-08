Opportunities, Responsibility In Education Are Discussed

TAX DISCUSSION — A five-member panel discussed various methods of taxation yesterday morning during the Idaho School Trustees Assn. convention. Seated, left to right, were Philip Presnell of Lewiston, Rep. G. L. Crookham Jr. of Caldwell, Arthur E. Becker of Spokane and Rep. James W. Monroe of Culdesac. Standing were Dr. Irwin Graue (left) of the University of Idaho, Moscow, and John Brandt of Nampa, panel moderator.

This story was published in the Nov. 8, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

---

Tags

Recommended for you