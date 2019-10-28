At noon today it is expected the new hydro-electric plant of the Inland Power and Light company, which was completed last summer, will be thrown into 50 percent operation and take over the task of providing electricity for the new Clearwater Timber company saw mill plant and the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston.
The drying out run of the two 7,000 horse power generators will be completed some time this morning, and then the giant gates will be opened and the turbines and generators raced up to half capacity, which is about all that is possible under the present head of water. H. L. Schoolfield, chief engineer of the Pacific Power and Light company, J. C. Shinn, installing engineer, and other engineers and officials will be present when the switch over is made and the new plant sends its power over the main lines.
At 50 percent capacity the two generators will develop around 7,000 horse power, and this amount the Clearwater mill will take the majority, the hundreds of motors in the mammoth plant at the present time consuming between 4,000 and 5,000 horse power. The balance of the power produced by the new plant will just about supply current for the power and lighting requirements of the two cities.
The forebay at the present time is standing at 55.6 feet, but will be raised to 58 during the next few days and it will be held at this height until the completion of the roller gates in section two and three. At the present time coffer dams in these two sections make it possible to dam the river and raise the water in the forebay. The operating level of the forebay is 62 1-2 feet, seven feet higher than the present level.
In the drying-out run the two generators are producing about 150 horse power each, and the generators, coils and electric equipment are baking out in fine shape and so difficulty is expected today when the gates are lifted and the full head of water is sent through the turbines. When this occurs considerable more of the main flow of the Clearwater river will pass through the power house and out through the tail race.
This story was published in the Oct. 28, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.