The San Francisco opera company, comprising the best light opera talent on the stage, is that which Frank W. Healy presents for approval at the Temple theatre for four nights starting Wednesday with a matinee on New Year’s day.
The irresistibly funny comedians, silver-voiced sopranos, deep-throated contraltos, robust tenors, resonant baritones and stalwart basses in this company have mastered the art whereby comic opera has ceased to be nearly a concert and becomes a fascinating entertainment of rich dramatic as well as musical value.
In the San Francisco Opera company forces this season will be found the favorites of former years together with many new and clever people to be heard here for the first time. The leading artists have demonstrated a right to rank with the foremost light opera exponents of America, while the brilliant chorus stands absolutely unrivaled on the comic opera stage. The roster of the company includes the following: Teddy Webb, Evelyn Francis Kellog, George Kunkel, Eugene Wiener, J. Russell Powell, Adelaide Sharp, Amy Leicester, Lucile Palmer, Fred Snook, Arthur Ray, Clara Merck, Charles Browning, Frank Bertrand, Mabel Hillard, Ethel Manning, Stella Gray, Gene Gentry and a great singing, beauty chorus.
The opening bill to be presented Wednesday night will be “Fantana.”
