Lenore, Sept. 1. —(Special to the Tribune.)— The Lenore school will not be opened until September 12 on account of the delay in the completion of the new school building. The school was scheduled to open September 5th.
The new school house has been constructed at a cost of about $800 to the district and has been under the supervision of directors James Pearce, Tony Swartz and Henry Richardson. Prof. J. C. Gillespie has been reelected as teacher and the prospects for a good school are most favorable.
The new building is 34x44 feet and will accommodate 40 pupils.
The building will be equipped with all modern conveniences and a good school library will be installed. A library fund of $55 is now on hand and it is proposed to take steps to enlarge this fund during the fall.
The school will be supplied with a complete library for the use of the pupils.
This story was published in the Sept. 2, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.