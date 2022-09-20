This story was published in the Sept. 20, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
The Nez Perce County Fair opened its gates yesterday morning for a four-day run and some 4,500 fairgoers took advantage of sunny skies and balmy weather to view exhibits that ranged from knitted Afghans to a jet airplane ejection seat.
All construction work at the Lewiston Orchards exhibits building was complete when the doors opened at 10 a.m. and all except two or three commercial displays were in place. Individual entries in open class flowers, home economics and art were on hand by noon.
Judges Kept Busy
Main activity of the day was the judging, which began at 8 a.m, and will be continued today. Judges, armed with notebooks and blue, white and red ribbons, passed on open class and 4-H home economics projects, open class arts and crafts, crops, fruits and vegetables, 4-H and open class poultry and rabbits, community and educational booths, 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock judging and other 4-H projects.
Judging will continue today in 4-H and open class divisions.
Biggest division at the fair appeared to be the flower show, according to Gerald Storer, general fair manager. There are some 1,500 individual entries.
Also expanded considerably from last year is the arts and crafts exhibit. Both divisions reported a shortage of entry tags and award ribbons early in the afternoon, due to the increase in entries, but division superintendents solved the problem by obtaining tags and ribbons from divisions which attracted fewer entries.
The Tunesters, a folk-song group of entertainers, appeared on stage at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and will be featured again today at 2 p.m.
Other highlights will be the fitting and showing contest on all classes of livestock at 2:30 p.m. and the 4-H style revue at 7:30 p.m.
Unusual Animal
Featured today only at the livestock barn will be a “catallo,” a cross between a Hereford bull and a female buffalo.
Eight food stands are in operation, serving candy, soft drinks, coffee and a variety of foods, Loren Kambitsch, fair board secretary, said seats have been provided throughout the exhibit building for spectators who tire.
