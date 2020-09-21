This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The demand for an open river is being taken hold of in the right spirit. At the meeting of the Spokane chamber of commerce Monday night the following resolution was adopted:
Resolved, That we still continue to work to bring about the earliest possible completion of the Nicaragua canal, liberal appropriations by congress for removing obstructions and making navigable both the Columbia and Snake rivers, and will urge our representatives in congress to work to the same end. And we request our Lewiston friends and the Lewiston Commercial Club to co-operate with us in working for open rivers to the sea.
Resolved, That a copy of those resolutions be sent the Lewiston Commercial Club and the dally press of this city, and carried in our records.
At the price wheat is now bringing an open river would represent the difference between profit and loss to the producer. It may be fairly estimated that wheat can be transported by water to the seaboard for six cents a bushel. It now costs by rail thirteen cents. The saving of seven cents a bushel on one year’s harvest alone would pay for the entire estimated cost of overcoming the dalles rapids and thereby of opening a continuous river route from Lewiston to deep water. Six cents a bushel for a water haul is a very liberal traffic rate. It is fifty per cent more than it costs for nearly double the distance on the uncertain and perilous waters of the Great Lakes, where expensive steamships and crews have to be employed. On the safe and tranquil bosom of these great rivers any ordinary craft equipped with strong engines could earn good dividends at one-third the present rates and the route would be a free one that no monopoly could seize or hold against the independent action of either the shippers or the planters themselves. The planter would not only profit on the increased price of his grain but the price of his supplies would be reduced according to the reduced rate of inward as well as outward bound freights.
There are few localities so enviably situated as Lewiston in this respect. The present is a ripe time to urge the project, to plan a congressional campaign and to cooperate earnestly with other interested points in that direction. This is a work of actual benefit that is far more profitable than the discussion of politics. North Idaho is now progressing perhaps as rapidly as any other section of the United States and all that is necessary to make it pre-eminent in all that pertains to the industrial welfare of its people is to make a wise use of what nature has so lavishly placed at the disposal of the inhabitants of this imperial land.