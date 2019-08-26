Before federal and forestry service funds can be secured for construction of the Lewis and Clark and the Blue Mountain highways, It will be necessary to have them designated on the 7 per cent highway system of the states. Congress man John W. Summers, declared yesterday while speaking as a guest of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce.
“Both these road projects,” he said, “will mean much to the states of Washington, Idaho and Oregon, as they will be the means of diverting thousands of tourists through these states who seek other routes under the present conditions. This is particularly true of the Lewis and Clark highway, which will not only shorten the route to eastern points, but will be one of the most scenic roads in the northwest.
“The Blue Mountain highway should be of much benefit to the farmers and fruit growers of Asotin, Nez Perce and Wallowa counties in the way of exchanging commodities. Early fruits and vegetables produced in this district should find a ready market in Wallowa and other Oregon counties, while some of the grains and hay produced there could be used to good advantage by the stockmen of Asotin county.”
He also spoke encouragingly in connection with construction of a new Interstate bridge across Shake river connecting Clarkston and Lewiston. Under the present law, he said, federal money may be expended in bridge construction work as well as on highways.
Boosts Open River.
Congressman Summers urged improvement of the Snake and Columbia rivers for barge navigation. He explained that the saving in freight rates on wheat alone produced in this district in a single year would probably amount to more than double the cost of channelizing the rivers. “This is a Project,” he said, “in which every person in the entire district to be served should join in supporting.”
Previous to the meeting, a delegation, consisting of Dr. Summers, E. E. Halsey, county attorney; Postmaster J. C. Rasberg and W. A. Wyatt inspected the Blue Mountain highway as far as Anatone.
Talk Joint Action.
A delegation from Asotin with Dr. J. S. McElvain, chairman, spoke in the interest of Clarkston and Asotin working jointly to have the Washington State Roads association recommend immediate completion of the Blue Mountain highway at its meeting in Spokane, Sept. 23-24. Others present from Asotin were Charles Carlile, O. A. Kramer, Thomas Farrish, O. C. Rice and E. Mathes.
Lewiston citizens present at the meeting were M. M. Belknap, president of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, Howard Cooper, L. W. Wright, Steve Spengler and Mrs. May Fodrea.
This story was published in the Aug. 26, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.