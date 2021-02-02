Open House Marks Sale Of Stranahan Motorcycle Shop

This story was published in the Feb. 2, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
About 150 yesterday attended open house at Stranahan Motorcycle Shop, 202 North & South Highway — an open house that included motorcycle rides.
The occasion marked the purchase of the company from Everett Stranahan by Charles T. (Chuck) Snyder, who had been office manager for 20 months.
Stranahan first went into the motorcycle business in 1926, when he established a shop at his home. It was the city’s second motorcycle establishment — the first having been established by the late O. D. Shook, who died last year.
Stranahan moved his shop to the corner of Idaho and 9th Sts. in 1928, moving it to the present location in 1931. Now in semi-retirement, Stranahan intends to get in plenty of motorcycling and to promote the use of motorcycles by the U.S. Forest Service. One of his hobbies is motorcycling into the mountains on fishing trips.
He also has real estate investments and is building a new home for Hodgson Ford Motor Co. across the highway from the motorcycle shop.
Snyder, 27, used a home-made “motorbike” to deliver the Lewiston Morning Tribune as a boy, later getting a motor scooter and then a motorcycle. He was graduated from Lewiston High School in 1949, was with the Sales Department of Potlatch Forests, Inc., for a year, and served in the Air Force from 1951-55. He has taken part in motorcycle hillclimbs here and at Seattle and Calgary.