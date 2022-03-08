CRAIGMONT — H. C. (Buck) Erickson, owner-manager of Craigmont Air Service, Friday entertained area farmers, businessmen and friends at an open house at the airport.
Inside finishing work has been completed on the new office and records building. The 30-by-20-foot building will house the main office, records and aerial maps and has a lounge and sleeping area for pilots during the spraying and fertilizing season, Erickson said.
When outside conditions warrant, he said, the old office building will be moved.
Erickson had been with the Craigmont facility for three years and was formerly associated with Hillcrest Aircraft Co. of Lewiston. He has worked in the central Idaho area for 10 years.
Two new Ag Wagon single-wing aircraft for fertilizer and insecticide work were purchased during this year, one of which was put into service last fall. Richard Fortin has been employed on a full-time basis to assist in aerial spraying.
Fortin, formerly of Othello, Wash., was employed in aerial spraying in that area. He and his family now reside at Craigmont.
This story was published in the March 8, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.