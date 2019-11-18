This story was published in the Nov. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington, Nov. 17. — Automotive, petroleum and other trades connected with highway transportation provide jobs and wages for one of every five persons employed in wholesale, retail and service trades in the state of Idaho.
This statement, based on recently completed census bureau figures for the year 1933, was made here by the national highway users’ conference.
Among other things, the conference analysis shows:
Out of a total of 7,359 wholesale, retail and service establishments that operated in 1933 in Idaho, 1,799, or approximately one-fourth, were wholly dependent on motor transport.
22 Per Cent Of Wages
Of the total payroll of $12,046,000 for all wholesale, retail and service trades, $2,754,000 or 22.9 per cent accrued from automotive, petroleum and allied trades.
The total volume of sales for all wholesale, retail and service business in the state amounted to $142,146,000, of which $29,917,000 represented purchases by motor vehicle owners of all classes.
In proportion to the total volume of sales by all trades, the trades catering to highway transportation provided more jobs and a higher standard of wages, accounting for 22.4 per cent of jobs and 22.9 per cent of payrolls, as compared with 21.1 per cent of sales.
Importance Evident
“These figures,” said Roy F. Britton, director of the national highway users’ conference, “enable us for the first time to get a clear and accurate conception of the contribution of the highway transportation industries to the economic welfare of the state.
“Except for the continued needs of the motoring public, every fourth business house or service establishment in Idaho would close; every fifth person employed in the wholesale, retail or service trades would lose his job; and more than one-fifth of the business payroll of the state would dry up instantly.
“There is every reason to believe that with equitable operating conditions, particularly as regards taxation and regulation, the automotive trades group will contribute even more to the prosperity of the state in the years immediately ahead.”