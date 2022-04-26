This story was published in the April 26, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
It is now the plan of the committees in charge of the preliminary matters dealing with the construction of a bridge over the Clearwater river to have their work completed within ten days, when the subject can again be referred back to the city council. After the city council had suggested its approval of calling an election to enable the people to vote bonds for the bridge and for the improvement of Twenty-First street, the committee undertook the raising of subscription on the north side of the river, the city to bond for the balance necessary to provide the structure, the plan also to include the purchase of grounds for the fall fair and the annual livestock show.
The committee has since that date been busy in their work and hope to complete the canvass of the north side and the Lewiston Orchards district during the coming week. With these reports submitted it will then be possible for the council to decide upon the exact amount desired and the bond election can be called.
It is the definite hope of all interested in the important project that the bonds can be voted and the awards made so that the construction of the bridge can be undertaken soon after the low water stage of water in the river is reached, about midsummer.