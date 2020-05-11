In recognition of the approaching 60th anniversary of Lewiston’s birthday on Friday, May 13, Prof. H. L. Talkington of the Lewiston State Normal school spoke yesterday, by special invitation, before the Lewiston Commercial club, on “Lewiston’s Birthplace.”
Professor Talking first referred to the fact that he had spoken and written so much and so often on this subject that little or nothing new could be presented at this time, but that he would briefly refer to the community builders of Lewiston. Professor Talkington said:
“Sixty-one years ago next Friday, Lewiston was named, or we might say founded, and it is well that its birthday should be kept, in order that we may keep alive the lives of the man connected with its early history. In 1855-6 an ex-senator of Oregon says that there were between the Cascades on the west and the Rockies on the east, Canada on the north and California on the south, but two white men, the whole country being inhabited by Indians. Today, three score years afterwards, we find over a million people living in the same territory, with all the comforts and conveniences of a civilized people. This is due to what may be termed the ‘community builder’ and it is of the early community builders of Lewiston that I desire to speak today.
“I have no intention of discussing this early history of which I have written so much and spoken so often. Yet, there are some of these early community builders whose lives have many useful lessons for the present generation.
“Trivett, the man of decision:
“As always happens in planning and discussing any question, there are those who will prolong the discussion unduly and indefinitely. Under such circumstances it is well to have a man of decision, in order that action may be had. Such a man was Trivett, who — cut the discussion short in debating the question of a name for the city, by suggesting ‘Lewiston.’
“T. D. Pierce, the promoter:
“A most valuable man is the fellow who will back his judgment by his dollars in the launching of any new enterprise. Such a man was E. D. Pierce, who, although prohibited by law, came onto the Nez Perce reservation and discovered gold, which later led to the organization of Idaho territory.
“Ankeny, the pioneer merchant:
“Every community needs a man who will assemble for it the necessary articles of commerce and to whom may be sold the produce of the community. Such a man was Ankeny, the early merchant of Lewiston, who supplied not only the city but the mining camps of northern Idaho and eastern Montana with the necessary merchandise. Ankeny sold honest goods for honest values and knew only honest business relationships in all his business dealings.
“Beechey, the first hotel man and stage manager of Lewiston:
“No greater good fortune can come to the community than that of having a man who feeds and houses well the traveler. Such a man was Hill Beechey, the proprietor of the Luna House, the Davenport of the inland empire, in the early ’60s. Many of the highways today run along the routes mapped out by his stages.”
———
There’s more to this story; to read it in full, visit lmtribune.com/flashback.
“Stainton, the public servant:
“In these days when the best citizens are so reluctant to hold office, it is refreshing to turn back to the early days of Lewiston to find such a public-spirited citizen as Dr. H. W. Stainton, who as a practicing physician rendered such valuable service in a professional way to the community and who rendered an equally valuable service as a public official. He was mayor of the city when the deed of the town site was granted to the city and it was due to his untiring efforts in the platting of the city and the laying out of the streets, that the citizens today in the downtown district have a perfect title to their property, instead of an endless lawsuit.
“Eccles, the moulder of character:
“There can be no community without homes nor can there be any satisfactory homes without schools. In these days when ‘Spare the rod and spoil the child’ seems to be in vogue in our educational institutions, it is interesting to turn back to the time of Eccles when children were not spoiled that way. ‘Thou shalt’ and ‘Thou shalt not’ were expressions well understood by every child in his school and had much to do in moulding the character of some of our early citizens.
“Father Cataldo, the man of God:
“He it was that organized the first church in our city and it means much at all times to have a man who thinks more of men than that of money who believes and acts on his belief, ‘that it will profit a man nothing to gain the whole world and lose his soul.’ Such a man was Father Cataldo, the venerable priest, who still lives at the mission near our city, who did such valuable work in the early mining days when men gave so much attention to the things of this world. Lewiston should honor itself and him now in his old age by some token of recognition and appreciation of his early work in this city.”
Professor Talkington also referred to the historical outline concerning “Periods in the History of Lewiston” that was recently prepared for the souvenir program of the Lewiston Gun club, telling of early exploration, missions, mining, Nez Perce Indian war, opening of the Nez Perce Indian reservation, educational growth, introduction of irrigation, coming of the railroads, exploration of the Clearwater timber, livestock, grain and good roads.
This story was published in the May 11, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.