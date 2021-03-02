Old Washington-On-the-Brazos, Tex., March 1 —(AP) — This village of 250 will open a $15,000,000 birthday party tomorrow for the largest state in the union.
The eyes of 6,000,000 Texans will be focused upon it. For this southeastern Texas town was the scene March 3, 1863, of the signing of the declaration of independence from Mexico.
Tomorrow Governors James V. Allred of Texas and Philip Lafollette of Wisconsin will pay tribute here to the group of 58 leaders who braved the wrath of the Santa Anna to write “the people of Texas do now constitute a free, sovereign and independent republic.”
The celebration will start Texas on a widespread series of observances, the most costly and elaborate of which will be the big centennial exposition opening at Dallas June 6.
After speeches here, the two governors will travel to Huntsville to honor the memory of Sam Houston, hero of San Jacinto and first president of the Texas republic.
Gov. Hill McAlister of Tennessee, which Houston once served as governor, will join other executives in the memorial services.
This story was published in the March 2, 1936, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.