PULLMAN — Pine Manor, a unique cooperative dormitory where Washington State University students once rested their weary bones, is now becoming a resting place for old fossils.
The pine paneled, wooden structure which had been leased by a cooperative living group until this summer is being converted into an anthropology research laboratory.
S. C. Markley, superintendent of building and grounds, said renovations will be completed in a few weeks, and will provide 17,000 feet of floor space for the $100,000 a year research program.
“We will be able to bring all our artifacts and collections together in one building for the first time,” explained Richard Daugherty, professor of anthropology. “It’s going to speed up our research and classifying processes quite a bit.”
Daugherty said the building will not house any classrooms and only the basement and first floor will be in use this year. Research will include such diverse fields as salvage archaeology, Arctic research, physical anthropology and museum techniques.
The building was discontinued as a residence hall because of fire safety regulations, which would have required the student-run dormitory to install $40,000 worth of sheet rock and a sprinkler system.
Most of the 92 students, who had saved about $200 a year by doing their own household chores and dividing the costs, are now housed in private apartments and regular residence halls. Spokesmen for the 23-year-old cooperative said they are exploring ways to obtain another building. Anyone know of a 92-bedroom house for lease?
This story was published in the Sept. 27, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.