Lewiston’s Grande Dame of architecture, the Hotel Lewis-Clark, now known as Park Place Lewis-Clark, will start reverberating to a disco beat next Wednesday afternoon at 4.
Sounds, which have been described in promotional material as “incredible,” will bounce off the walls of the Spanish Room, where Lewistonians once danced the tango and fox trot and drank moonshine from a flask.
Disco dancers will hop around 830 square feet of dance floor to music beamed down upon them from a booth on the uppermost of four levels of seating.
The floor has a center core of steel panels bound together by thick glass through which lights will flicker. A canopy above the dance floor will bathe the merry dancers in more light. Spectators will be seated in four tiers rising above the dance floor on the north and east. The adjacent Garden Room will be open for additional seating. The bar is along the west wall.
Dancers and spectators will be peering at each other through a forest of greenery which J.J. Streibick, co-owner of Park Place Lewis-Clark, is coaxing along under artificial lights in a room on the second floor and in the former beauty shop on the ground floor. Some of the specimens are 10 feet tall.
David Morehouse, most recently of Chapter 11, Spokane, is manager. He assured visitors Friday that despite the continued swarm of workers, the disco will open next Wednesday at 4 p.m,, when David Spatz, direct from the 2001 disco of Madison, Wis., will spin the first tunes bearing the seal of approval of similar establishments at New York and Seattle.
The daily hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. for cocktails and music somewhat subdued from the thump-thump disco sound later in the evening. The authentic disco sounds will be from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Streibick said the afternoons and earlier evenings will be devoted to those who want a quiet hour or two after work.
“This will be a place for all ages, not just young people,” Streibick said.
Morehouse added that cocktails made with special formulas and style shows will be included in the late afternoon fare.
Those who have not mastered disco dancing need not fear, Morehouse said. Any type of dancing goes, and before long experts will be coming down from Spokane to put on free disco demonstrations.
“Thank you for not wearing jeans,” Morehouse said in describing the dress code. He added, however, that men can appear minus ties if they are wearing slacks and a jacket.
Admittance will include a $2 cover charge Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and $3 on Friday. There will be no cover charge Sunday and Monday.
Streibick said the disco is “phase one” of the renovation of the hotel. Eventual plans call for a restaurant and meeting and dining rooms. The upper floors of the former hotel are being remodeled for office space.
But right now it is time for dancing, and Streibick is being fitted for a disco suit.
This story was published in the Dec. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.