Old Building Is No Match For Bulldozer

BULLDOZER VS. HOUSE — Dwarfed by its adversary, a bulldozer moves up to an old frame house sentenced to be demolished on a hill overlooking the Washington State College campus. A push and a shove, and the old building begins to sag and break up. Torn from its foundations, the building topples over, ready to be splintered and burned. A plant sciences building will be constructed on the site. (WSC photos.)