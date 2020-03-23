Old Building Is No Match For Bulldozer

This story was published in the March 23, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
PULLMAN — Pit a 26-ton bulldozer against a two-story house and you’ve got a struggle to the finish. It happened at Washington State College Thursday afternoon.
The 40-ton house stood on a hill to be levelled to make room for the new WSC plant sciences building.
The porches fell first with the big house shuddering from the blows. An hour later, with large, fallen trees acting as lances to weaken its framework, it crashed into oblivion.
The house was one of the early structures on the WSC campus. It was built about 1893 and served as the farm and poultry foreman’s residence over the years.
Several buildings on the hill were moved to the new poultry plant site but the house was considered expendable. Total destruction was considered most economical.
Put together with heavy beams and square nails, the house swayed, twisted and groaned before finally giving up the struggle.