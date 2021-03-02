Motorists driving over oiled streets were warned last night to use extreme care because of danger caused by thawing bottoms, according to City Engineer W.P. Hughes.
“Speedy driving over oiled streets is extremely hazardous,” said Engineer Hughes. “The bottom is going out of some streets following the quick thaw and holes may be caused in the street surface without warning. This condition prevails especially in east Lewiston. Soft spots have developed in some instances without warning at night and motorists should be extremely careful to avoid these holes.”
This story was published in the March 2, 1936, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.