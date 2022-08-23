This story was published in the Aug. 23, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
This story was published in the Aug. 23, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hank Aaron does not hold the all-time home run record. Josh Gibson does. At least according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Which means if Japanese slugger Sadaharu Oh passes Aaron’s total of 755 lifetime home runs, he’ll still need 45 more to pass Gibson.
“Unless he passes Gibson, we’d just list him as having passed Aaron’s American record,” says Shaun Sullivan, an assistant editor at Sterling Publishing Co. of New York, the American publishers of the book.
Sorry about that, Sadaharu.
The Guinness passage on Gibson reads:
“An all-league record of 800 home runs in a lifetime has been claimed for Josh Gibson 1912-1947 of the Homestead Grays of the old Negro League. He was elected in 1972 to the Hall of Fame.”
Oh had hit 747 home runs as of two weeks ago.
“We have special people who we get our baseball records from in the United States, statistical people,” says Sullivan, who updates and revises the Guinness book. “They did some research back into the records of the old Negro League and came up with the Gibson record.”
At 37, Oh will likely play at least three more years. Since he hits about 40 homers a season, it is likely he will surpass Gibson’s mark also, barring unforeseen circumstances. Guinness would then recognize him as the greatest home run hitter of all time.
“I think we’d just update our book,” Sullivan says. “I don’t think we’d knock any of these people out because it’s just too tough to compare them. We’ll mention all of them.”
Should Oh pass Aaron this season, it might not make it into the next edition of the Guinness book.
“It probably won’t make it into the 1978 edition of the Guinness book because it will be too late for our press time,” Sullivan said. “We go to press in a week and a half.” The Guinness book, of course, is not concerned with Major League Baseball’s official records. Since Josh Gibson unfortunately didn’t play in the majors, his record is not sanctioned by Major League Baseball. Aaron’s is.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.