This story was published in the July 13, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Plans were submitted to the Twin City Fruit Growers’ association at a meeting yesterday by L. W. Helliwell, representative of the Wenatchee-Beebe Orchard company, to install a cold storage plant in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley for the future handling of fruits and other products, the directors reported.
The plans, which seemed to be very feasible, it is said, are being considered by the association and it is believed that a definite understanding will be reached within a short time, in which provisions will be made for the immediate installation of a cold storage plant here.
The housing capacity of the proposed plant was not disclosed by the directors, although they stated that in case the plans are carried out, it will be large enough to accommodate all the growers of the Lewiston-Clarkston district.
During the meeting, members of the association explained that there is enough money lost annually here in this district to more than pay the interest on enough money to install an adequate cold storage plant, and that they feel it is a matter of providing facilities of this kind now, or largely abandon the fruit industry.
Brings Prosperity to Orcharding
Other districts in which cold storage plants have been installed are prosperous, but whose conditions were much worse than that of the growers here previous to the installation of cold storage plants.
Through the storing of fruit and holding it until the marketing conditions are favorable, it was explained that a big profit may be made annually in this district, which, under the present marketing conditions, is lost to the growers, as most of them are forced to sell at the time of harvesting, or ship and store en route between here and the marketing centers in the east. In either case the growers are playing a losing game, which can be remedied through the installation of a local cold storage plant.
There is no question about the quality of the fruit produced here, according to the growers, the problem being the matter of marketing it successfully, which can be done through the providing of adequate cold storage facilities.
Shipping Summer Apples
Luther Rich, manager of the Twin City Fruit Growers’ association, announced that summer apples are being packed in the plant in Lewiston for immediate shipment, which is probably the first car to be shipped out this season. The fruit is of good quality and should be in demand, according to Mr. Rich.
Membership Growing
Several new members were added to the list of the association during the meeting, and it was reported that other growers are expressing their appreciation of what this organization is doing for the growers of the valley.