Nursing Home Is Honored For Beautification Project

BEAUTIFICATION AWARD — Mrs. Harold E. Higbee, left, a member of the Lewis-Clark Art Ass’n, yesterday watched as Mrs. Douglas E. Cone, bookkeeper at Lewiston Manor, accepted from Emery L. Heinemeyer a framed certificate recognizing beautification with landscaping at the nursing home. Emery L. Heinemeyer, right, president of the association which will continue to sponsor recognition of beautfication annually, made the presentation. All three are from Lewiston.