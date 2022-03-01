Nursing Home Is Honored For Beautification Project

Landscaping visible to residents from almost any section of the building yesterday won Lewiston Manor a beautification award given by the Lewis-Clark Art Ass’n.
Emery L. Heinemeyer, Lewiston, association president, presented the framed certificate which was accepted in behalf of the nursing home by Mrs. Douglas E. (Lois) Cone, Lewiston, bookkeeper there. Two fountains and trees and shrubs that surround the building now embellish what was once an empty lot and site of the old Lewiston Orchards Grange Hall.
The Pioneer Garden Club, Clarkston, also was recognized earlier in the weeks for its maintenance of the grass and flower plots west of Interstate Bridge and of the flower garden at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
That presentation was made Tuesday by an association member, Mrs. H. Lynn Tuttle, Clarkston, to Mrs. Oral A. Berry, Clarkston, president of the garden club, at a meeting at the Bantam Hut.
Both awards are for 1968 and the first given by the association. It plans to continue the project, giving notice to an individual or a business and to an organization to encourage beautification efforts in the community.
This story was published in the March. 1, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.