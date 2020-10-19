This notice was published in the Oct. 19, 1895, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Whereas, the county commissioners of Nez Perce County, Idaho have arranged with Messrs. Roberts Bros., of Spokane, Washington, whereby the latter will accept 6 per cent bonds of said county in exchange for legal and valid warrants of said county, hereinafter mentioned.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ALL HOLDERS OF COUNTY WARRANTS OF SAID COUNTY.
Notice is hereby given to all holders of county warrants of said county, issued on the general fund, now outstanding, prior to and including warrant No. 4, issued on January 21st, 1895. Also, all warrants now outstanding issued on the current expense fund, prior to and including warrant No. 105, issued January 19th, 1895. Also, all warrants now outstanding, issued on the road fund, prior to and including warrant No. 21, issued on January 19, 1895. That upon presentation of said warrants at the Traders National Bank of Spokane, Washington, par and accrued interest to November 1st, 1895, will be paid in cash by said Roberts Bros., for such warrants, after which last named date interest thereon will cease.
J.B. Morris,
County Treasurer of Nez Perce County, Idaho.