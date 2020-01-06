This story was published in the Jan. 6, 1920, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Boise, Jan. 5. — Variations in the basis of assessment of banks of the stat for taxation purposes, ranging from 40 to 100 per cent of the actual valuations, were revealed by a test vote taken at the first session of the annual convention of Idaho assessors, which began this morning at the board room in the state house. Twenty-nine of the assessors reported that they had assessed the banks for their full cash value, while the remainder reported valuations from 40 to 85 per cent.
To Teach Architecture.
That a complete course in architecture is contemplated for the state university, thus making it unnecessary for young men wishing to follow that profession to go to eastern colleges for their education, was the statement of Dr. E. L. Bryan, state commissioner of education, this morning in addressing the fourth annual session of the Idaho Architectural association which also opened here today.
Game Department Changes.
W. S. Parkhurst, field deputy in the state game department since last January, when the republican administration came into power, today handed Governor Davis his resignation, dated Jan. 1. Parkhurst announced that he will go into business in Boise, having at the present time several propositions under consideration.
The resignation of T. C. Barringer as assistant chief deputy of the game department at Emmett and the appointment of John Welker to succeed him, effective Feb. 15, was announced by Warden Jones. Jones also announced that a successor will be appointed to take the place of Charles Johnson as local deputy at Coeur d’Alene, Johnson having left the state’s service.