This story was published in the Jan. 25, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
San Francisco Jan. 24 —(AP)— Highly unusual demand for California butter in Portland and Seattle markets lifted butterfat prices here today, following previous gains for both the raw and finished product earlier in the week. Prices are up 2 to 2 1-2 cents for butter and cream. Top grade butter sold at 20 1-2c, and butterfat at 21 1-2c.
The northwest, consistently shipping into California markets in the past, has found its own fresh supplies of late inadequate for the home demand. This was explained by F. H. McCampbell, federal market economist, as the result of depleting northern storage stocks late last year.
These stocks, usually built up when production runs high to carry over the season of scant output, have declined, McCampbell said, requiring new supplies from the outside to meet current consumption.