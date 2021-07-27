This story was published in the July 27, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Seattle, July 26. — Delegates to the state grange representing twenty-two counties at a meeting here yesterday decided to form an organization for the purpose of marketing the products of the farm direct to the consumer, eliminating the middleman entirely.
To organise such an association, a committee of three managers was appointed. The committee will consider a plan to unite all the cooperative stores in the state, now numbering over 1500, with a market to be established in Seattle, forming one vast organization that will buy the entire output of manufacturers and establish a distributing point in Seattle.
The board of managers elected by the delegates, who were given full power to act by the Washington state grange, consists of C. B. Kegley, of Palouse, for a term of 3 years; Chris McDonnell, of Colville, two years, and S. M. McKee, of North Yakima, one year.
In addition a committee consisting of L. V. Williams, of O’Brien; E. Hazleton, of Monroe, and L. L. Snow, of Olympia, was elected to have charge of the establishment of the market for the farmers’ products in Seattle.