A brilliant display of the Northern Lights throughout the Northwest Sunday night looked like “fingers reaching toward the moon,” according to one Lewiston woman.
Bright bands of red, pink and white arched over the sky from the southeast to the northwest, in a rare display of aurora borealis, beginning at around 8 p.m. and lasting about a half hour.
Late reports about 11:15 said the aurora borealis made a second appearance. One Lewiston woman described it as “a kaleidoscope of color.” The Tribune had dozens of calls from area residents who were in awe of the display. Few said they were scared by the “eerie lights.”
Reports of the aurora borealis were made all along the West Coast, in Washington, Oregon and as far south as Idaho Falls and Boise. In the Lewiston-Clarkston area, residents who called the Tribune said it was the most spectacular display of the Northern Lights they had seen.
At Moscow, a cloud cover partially obscured the display, and viewers saw the bright bands of light whenever the clouds opened up.
The phenomenon looks like a thin, mostly reddish cloud moving near the horizon and sending streamers upward.
The bands seemed to spread in light colors along the horizon and came together directly overhead in what Lewiston-Clarkston observers said looked like a bright red ball.
It is often seen in Alaska and other more northern latitudes, said Tom Ingerson, a University of Idaho physics professor. It is seen most often in March, April, September and October.
Though the reports began about 8 p.m., the National weather service said it had not determined how long the lights may have been visible in the area.
The aurora borealis results from a flare from the sun, Ingerson said.
The atoms given off in the flare hold so much energy that when they reach the earth’s atmosphere and enter the magnetic field, they are deflected to the north or the south.
If the atoms contain enough energy, they are deflected to the lower latitudes, and that was probably the case Sunday night, Ingerson said. The colors emitted in an aurora borealis depend on the composition and pressure of the air particles in the atmosphere, he said.
Sunday night’s display of red lights was more unusual than the green lights of most Northern Lights displays.
An aurora borealis can usually be predicted a few hours in advance by sun gazers who see flares on the surface of the sun, Ingerson said. It is not known whether Sunday night’s aurora borealis was predicted.
Ingerson said it is unlikely the magnetic field of the space shuttle Columbia, launched Sunday, would be affected by the magnetic storm of the aurora borealis. The space shuttle is at a low enough altitude to avoid such interference, he said.
Only a nuclear weapon in the upper atmosphere could produce lights like Sunday night’s, Ingerson said. That would be an artificial aurora borealis.
Local operators of citizens band radios said the disturbance in the magnetic field made any transmissions difficult.
Just after sunset, newspapers and radio stations from Idaho Falls to Boise were flooded with telephone calls about bright lights in the eastern sky.
This story was published in the April 13, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.