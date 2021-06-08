Lewiston’s old Whitman school building, vacated last May after students had filed through its high corridors for more than half a century, stood practically unwanted last night at 10th and Idaho streets.
After advertising the building and its 136-by-230-foot lot for more than eight months, not a bid was received last night by the Lewiston school board. The building was tentatively appraised for $50,000 by the board.
The school board now has authority under its charter to sell the building and lots as a unit on the open market, Clerk George Carson said.
The old building was cleared of school equipment this week. Not a pupil has been in the building, however, since the end of the school term last year. A new Whitman school building, constructed at 9th avenue and 18th street, was occupied last September.
This story was published in the June 8, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.