Train service between Lewiston and northern points was again suspended yesterday, the result of another rise in the waters of the Potlatch creek. The waters started to raise at four o’clock Wednesday evening and during the night came up about two feet. As much of the track was constructed for temporary use after the recent big flood, it was not considered safe to run trains over the line until the waters recede. Yesterday the creek fell six inches and it is thought that the service can be resumed today. If it is not considered safe to pass over the track today at the point where it has suffered the most damage, a transfer of passengers will be made. It was stated last evening that Richards & Pringle’s minstrel troupe would positively arrive this afternoon, and this indicates the purpose of the company to restore the service today.
It was reported yesterday that a serious washout had occurred above Juliaetta, including the carrying away of two bridges. The report was without foundation in fact, and the suspension of service was made by the company to await the recession of the waters and thus avoid the possibility of an accident.
The Clearwater river at this point rose several feet yesterday, indicating general floods in the mountain tributaries, due to the warm rains that have prevailed in the interior country for the past week.
This story was published in the March 9, 1900, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.