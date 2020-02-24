Nixon Talks With Chou, Takes Time To Visit Wall

This story was published in the Feb. 24, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
PEKING (AP) — President Nixon, another long session with Premier Chou En-lai behind him, stood atop the Great Wall of China Thursday morning and said: “It’s unbelievable.”
More friendly Chinese overtures at the lengthy Wednesday meeting with Chou lent hope that the two leaders are charting ways for improving relations.
President and Mrs. Nixon left by car shortly after breakfast and drove on a well-paved highway to the wall 40 miles northwest of Peking. They stood side-by-side viewing the snow-covered hills surrounding the 2,200-year-old engineering marvel, which meanders for 1,500 miles across northern China.
With them were Li Hsiennieh, vice premier of China, Foreign Minister Chi Peng-fei and their wives.
The Nixons motored from the wall to the 13 Ming tombs, burial grounds of China’s emperors.
Before the opening of the Wednesday meeting — the second four-hour session in as many days — Chou indicated some American correspondents could stay on for a longer look at China after Nixon leaves next week.
After the meeting, Chou escorted the President and Mrs. Nixon to a sports show at Capital Stadium and about 18,000 waiting Chinese applauded as the presidential party entered. At the gymnasium, Nixon was seen by the largest live audience since he arrived Monday. This added to his public exposure, already underscored by the sellout of the People’s Daily when it gave lavish display to the first accounts of his visit.
Another gesture regarded as friendly was the fact that the day’s meeting between Nixon and Chou was held at the guest house where the Nixons are staying. The two previous sessions had been held in the Great Hall of the People.
Again the atmosphere was friendly. Nixon and Chou laughed and joked. Before the doors closed, Chou told the waiting reporters, “If the press wants to see any more places, they can apply to the Department of Information. You don’t have much time here.”
“How are you all?” Chou asked the American correspondents.
“They’re better than they deserve,” the President interjected.
Nixon asked Chou if the snowy weather would prevent the visitors from seeing the Great Wall outside Peking Thursday. The premier predicted that the weather would “turn fine.”
No word of what is under discussion has come from behind the closed doors. But it seemed certain they were covering ideas for cultural and scientific exchanges, a Nixon goal, and perhaps had discussed Vietnam.
No one expects the Chinese to give on Nixon’s peace plan for Indochina. Chou made clear before the President arrived in China that the plan was unacceptable.
Possibly reflecting Hanoi’s certainty on this, George Wald, a Harvard antiwar professor, said in Hong Kong on his arrival Wednesday from North Vietnam: “I think the Chinese are going to hold the line on Vietnam.” But Wald added that the North Vietnamese “have had the same feeling of uneasiness as the American peace movement in the past few months about which way China might go.”
Nixon’s plan calls for a complete U.S. troop withdrawal from Vietnam within six months of an agreement, and new elections in South Vietnam with President Nguyen Van Thieu resigning a month before the vote. In return North Vietnam would release all war prisoners.
The North Vietnamese so far have avoided any press or radio mention of Nixon’s trip.