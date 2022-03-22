Nixon And Truman Strike Harmonious Note

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Two old piano players, Richard M. Nixon and Harry S, Truman, put aside political feuds of the past and struck it off in harmony Friday. The present and former presidents got together at the Truman home and library when the President and Mrs. Nixon stopped off at the halfway point on a flight to a California weekend.
All was amiable. In earlier years, Nixon and Truman wore quoted as flinging around such names as “traitor” and “son of a b....”
Truman had an afterthought on that latter epithet in 1960: “I would never call him that,” he said. “After all, he claims to be a self-made man.”
Politicians have a way of mellowing and forgiving when no elections are at stake. And Nixon had sent a sort of peace offering ahead to the Truman Library —the grand piano from the White House living quarters on which Truman used to tinkle out such tunes as “The Missouri Waltz” and “Minuet In G.”
The Steinway Piano Co. is providing another piano for Nixon in Washington. |
The old piano was presented formally to the 84-year-old Truman at a little ceremony in his library. And thus the political hatchet was decently interred.
Truman flashed a smile in accepting the piano.
The former president said he appreciated getting the piano, but that he couldn’t play it. Mrs. Truman suggested that the visiting President do so.
“I’ll try something,” the President said. “I just play in the key of G.” So he sat down at the piano and thumped out “The Missouri Waltz” — fortissimo.
With this musical theme over, the two presidents smiled at one another, shook hands and parted — Truman to go back to his home and Nixon to tour the library.
Nixon had sort of set a note for the occasion by telling a crowd along the street not far away that, where the strength of a nation and the policies that will keep the peace of the world are concerned, “We are not Republicans or Democrats: we are Americans — and that’s what this business is all about.”
The Nixons went on westward for their first visit to their home state, California, since the inauguration. It was partly business, partly a pleasure trip. The main business was a series of Vietnam war strategy talks at San Clemente, Calif., Saturday and on the return five-hour flight to Washington Sunday.
Ellsworth Bunker, the U.S. ambassador, and Gen. Andrew J. Goodpaster, deputy American commander in South Vietnam, were flying the Pacific to confer with Nixon. And the President brought with him from Washington Secretary of State William P. Rogers and the national security adviser, Henry A, Kissinger.
This article was published in the March 22, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.