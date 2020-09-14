Editorial
Northern Idaho College of Education appears to be heading for its finest year. Officials anticipate a registration in excess of 500. The freshman class alone has 200 members, an increase of 20 per cent in comparison with the last school session.
This denotes a resurgence of confidence in NICE which had a narrow escape at the hands of the special session of the legislature last winter. Despite a record of steady growth and demonstrated need for its services, an attempt was made to reduce it to a two-year college.
The growth is continuing. As a degree-granting school, NICE is attracting more and more young people from Idaho and increasing its stature as an educational institution. NICE has come a long way from the Lewiston State Normal school of a few years back.
It’s faculty and students are entitled to the support of this entire area. Sometimes it has been an uphill struggle, but they have persevered and won. In doing so, they have improved educational standards, so necessary in a world where ignorance, poverty and war walk hand in hand. —T. W. C.
This story was published in the Sept. 14, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.