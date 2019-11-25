Alumni of the former Northern Idaho College of Education will celebrate their first “homeless” homecoming today at Lewiston.
Invitations have been sent to nearly 800 graduates of the school, which closed in 1951 for want of operating funds. Mrs. Carman Ulrich, one of the organizers of the get-together, expects from 150 to 200 couples to attend.
The one-day celebration will begin with an organizational meeting at the Lewis-Clark Normal School auditorium at 3 p.m. The alumni group will be formally organized and officers elected.
Tonight at 6:30 a buffet supper will be served to the group at the Elks Club and a dance will follow. Mrs. Ulrich said reservations are necessary for the buffet. Among those helping her in the planning are Paul Wise, Keith Willett, Edwin Ulrich and Donald White.
This story was published in the Nov. 25, 1960, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.