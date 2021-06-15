Nezperce, June 14. — Members of the boys’ and girls’ clubs of the Nezperce community to the number of 15 will leave tomorrow morning for Moscow to attend club short course at the University of Idaho, which starts with a reception and program at the Moscow Methodist church tomorrow evening. The course will last until June 22 and will include lectures and demonstrations, stock judging, sports and picnics. A joint picnic Thursday with the clubs of Washington State college will be a feature.
Members of the Nezperce Commercial club will take the boys and girls to Moscow and will return them next Sunday. County Superintendent Miss Lilly Harbke and Dick Johnson, local club leader, will accompany the local delegation.
The following will make the trip: Elmer Thorson, Earl Fike, Earl Hunter, Louis Sims, Baird Martin, Woodrow Mitchell, Ruth Thomas, Vera Harding, Lila Moreland, Sherlock Hoffman, May Mitchell, Dorothy Roup, Roy Thomas, Hazel Laier and Dennis Robertson.
This story was published in the June 15, 1924, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.