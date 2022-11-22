NEZPERCE — The proposed new hospital was the principal subject for discussion at the regular meeting of the Nezperce Chamber of Commerce at the Nezperce Hotel. Cliff Barnett, propietor of the Nezperce Drug Store, stated that action is at a standstill at the present time awaiting anticipated legislative changes that will permit the organization of a hospital district here.
John Jasper of the Nezperce Rochdale Co., said the city council plans to visit authorities in Boise soon to obtain complete information as to the specifications and requirements involved in such construction.
Supper And Carnival
The Holy Trinity Catholic School at Nezperce will have a carnival and sausage and pancake supper Saturday at the new parochial school. Serving will start at 5:00 p.m.
There will also be a cooked food sale and a bazaar with dish towels, pillow cases, aprons and many other items for sale. All are asked to come and shop for Christmas presents. The carnivals will include bingo, fish pond and dart games. The event is sponsored by the Parents’ Club.
Banquet To Honor Ralstins
Cecil Hill announced a banquet to be given Dec. 9 at the Nezperce Hotel by the cattlemen’s association honoring Bert and Keith Ralstin, Lewis County Grassmen of the Year. The Chamber of Commerce is one of several sponsors of this project.
Nezperce PTA To Meet
The Nezperce Parent-Teacher Association will meet in the school recreation room Monday at 8 p.m.
Mrs. Guy Cash is in charge of the program. There will be an education film shown. The senior girls’ quartet will sing and Lynn Snyder will present a piano solo. Hostesses for the meeting will be Mrs. Harold Crawford, chairman, Mrs. Keith McMillan, Mrs. Paui Ragan, Mrs. Cecil Hill, and Mrs. Bertel Melcum.
ICC Sponsoring Service
The Nezperce Interchurch Council will sponsor a Thanksgiving supper and service Sunday evening at the Nezperce Christian Church. Supper will begin at 6:30 and at 7:30 evening worship will be conducted in the sanctuary of the church with Claude Sabin, Washington-North Idaho state evangelist of the Christian Brotherhood, bringing the message. Guests of the Christian Youth Feilowship this evening will be the High School Training Union of the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.
This story was published in the Nov. 22, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.