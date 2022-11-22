NEZPERCE — The proposed new hospital was the principal subject for discussion at the regular meeting of the Nezperce Chamber of Commerce at the Nezperce Hotel. Cliff Barnett, propietor of the Nezperce Drug Store, stated that action is at a standstill at the present time awaiting anticipated legislative changes that will permit the organization of a hospital district here.

John Jasper of the Nezperce Rochdale Co., said the city council plans to visit authorities in Boise soon to obtain complete information as to the specifications and requirements involved in such construction.

