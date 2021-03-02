Nezperce, March 1 — Heavy rains of Saturday night, added to the quick thaw that has followed heavy snowfall, have turned Nezperce creek into a torrent and tonight the stream was out of its banks. The flat east of town has been flooded and the footbridge across the creek has been torn out by floating ice and high water. The bridge was rescued when a line was attached to it from an auto wrecker and it was pulled to the bank. The creek empties into the Clearwater at Peck.
Reports tonight are to the effect that the highway near Mohler is under water with Big Canyon creek on a rampage. Highway crews worked all night to keep the road open and tonight it was closed for about eight miles between Mohler and Craigmont.
The mail carrier on route No. 2 out of Nezperce is carrying his mail on saddlehorses because of road conditions.
This story was published in the March 2, 1936, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.