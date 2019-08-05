In 1492, Christopher Columbus of Spain landed in the New World and found it populated by Indians.
Today, Indians in North, Central and South America are planning to use the coming 500-year anniversary of that visit as a rallying point for working to improve their social and economic conditions.
“The indigenous people are saying there’s nothing to celebrate. This is a time of mourning,” Carla HighEagle of Lapwai said in a recent interview.
HighEagle, project administrator and chairwoman of the Nez Perce Survivors Guild, was among about 500 participants at a conference of Indians from North, Central and South America July 17 to 22 near Quito, Ecuador.
The Survivors Guild is a community-based foundation to assist tribal families in addressing losses in culture, religion and land, and in developing a shared vision of what being Nez Perce means to tribal members.
Survival also is a primary concern of Indians in other nations, HighEagle found. In South America, corporations and governments are driving Indians from their land — sometimes violently, she said.
“And it’s still going on. That’s the sad part. Down there, Indians are still being killed, land is still being taken,” HighEagle noted.
HighEagle sees parallels in the loss of life, culture and property for Nez Perce people and their South American counterparts.
“Where they’re being killed with bullets, we’re dying a slower death of acculturation,” she said.
But attempts to retain Indian culture and rights should not lead to divisions among races. The 500-year anniversary of Columbus’ arrival should be seen as an opportunity to work toward a shared global view on issues, HighEagle said.
For example, Indians are being driven from the Amazon jungle as trees are cut down in continued logging. But the situation presents an urgent environmental concern for everyone because of the depletion of trees processing air, not just a loss of Indian land, she said.
“The global perspective is looking at the Amazon as the lungs of the world,” she said.
HighEagle also witnessed poverty in Ecuador to a degree she didn’t expect. Children are left orphaned when their parents are killed. People wander homeless and shoeless, all their possessions carried on their backs.
“We weren’t prepared for this. We weren’t prepared for the no toilets and only cold showers once in awhile,” she said.
But Indians in other nations pointed out their North American counterparts have lost culture and land, which has been replaced by a dependency on federal government supports.
In turn, HighEagle urged Central and South American Indians to work together to push for economic and social change. About 40 million Indians live in South American nations.
“What I do hope I left them with is they have that power. They have that ability,” she said.
HighEagle said she and other North American Indians who attended the Ecuadoran meeting will work for the next two years on issues to be addressed in 1992 during the anniversary of Columbus’ visit.
A meeting is scheduled in February 1991 in Guatemala to set plans for an intercontinental conference in 1992.
