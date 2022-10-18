This story was published in the Oct. 18, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
In the words of Nez Perce tribal elder Horace Axtell of Lewiston, “One day the trail for each of us will end, but we don’t know when.”
With that, Axtell called for a moment of silence Tuesday at the Nez Perce National Historic Trail Symposium being held at Lewiston’s Ramada Inn. It was his way of impressing upon those in attendance that the flight of Chief Joseph and other Nez Perces more than 100 years ago left sacred footsteps across four states.
“It’s a beautiful trail and a beautiful country,” said Axtell, referring to the more than 1,700 miles leading from Wallowa Lake in Oregon through portions of Idaho, Wyoming and finally into northern Montana’s Bear’s Paw Mountains near Canada. It is there, after months of fleeing the U.S. Army, that Joseph surrendered by vowing to “fight no more forever.”
“The creator is the one who made it beautiful for us,” said Axtell, explaining that no amount of development can ensure the trail’s true legacy. “We have to also remember that when we think about this long trail, there’s different ways of categorizing it.”
Axtell was a member of a panel addressing sacred and sensitive places along the historic trail. The symposium, sponsored by the Nez Perce National Historic Trail Foundation, the Nez Perce Tribe, the U.S. Forest Service and the Nez Perce National Historic Park, represents the first gathering of Nez Perces and officials from various federal and state agencies charged with developing the trail.
“I think it is very important,” said tribal member Allen P. Slickpoo Sr. of Kamiah, “that people in the higher echelons ... or anyone working with the Nez Perce Trail ... should take into account very seriously the sacred ceremonial sites.” Throughout the length of the trail, Slickpoo said, there are burial grounds, medicine dance, religious, mud bath, sweat house and other ceremonial sites that are sacred to his people.
“I think there should be a strong emphasis,” he said, “to respect those sites.”
Other panel members agreed that perhaps more important than the development of an actual walking trail and facilities for the public is the incorporation of accurate Nez Perce history and a sense of spiritual respect into the project.
“The story has never exactly been told of what happened at White Bird,” said Frank Andrews Sr., a member of the Joseph band of the Nez Perce Tribe. He called on all Nez Perces to set aside their own differences, lest they have less of an impact on trail development. “Those places are going to have to be developed in some way for future generations,” he said.
Symposium participants will conclude their three-day gathering with a field trip today to the site near White Bird where the Nez Perce War of 1877 is said to have started.
The Nez Perce Historic Trail was added to the National Trails System Act in 1986. A comprehensive plan for the trail was approved by the Secretary of Agriculture in 1990. The Nez Perce National Historic Trail Foundation was formed in 1991 to assist the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies in development of the plan.
Panel participant Alan Stanfill, a member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation headquartered at Denver, warned that even with the best intentions in mind, trail developers are threatened by an unfriendly U.S. Congress that seems bent on saving dollars instead of the nation’s history.
He said a number of “half-baked” proposals have surfaced that would take the teeth out of the National Historic Preservation Act and send projects such as the Nez Perce Historic Trail toward a dead end.
“We are in a time of retreat,” said Stanfill, adding that the only way to fight for the trail and other historic projects is to put the heat on politicians. “Now is not the time, to sit back and watch the fireworks,” Stanfill said. “Nothing gets the attention of a politician like a vote up for grabs.”
Alan Marshall of Lewis-Clark State College called on all resource managers in Various agencies along the entire stretch of the trail to open their minds to what Nez Perces consider sacred. The actual sites along the route Chief Joseph led his people, Marshall said, are more than places on a map. He called those places “ritual sites in the midst of a sacred world across which spirit winds blow.”
Anthropologist Roderick Sprague of the University of Idaho assured the audience that sites such as burial grounds along the trail are protected by federal law. “All in all,” he said, “the Nez Perce Tribe does not have to worry about burials found along the trail.” He said provisions are in place to return remains to the earth so “those souls can rest the way they were supposed to in the first place.”
But Albert Andrews Redstarr, a member of the Chief Joseph band, pointed out that many sacred sites have already been disturbed or destroyed. “There are no rituals,” he said, “to accommodate a reburial.”