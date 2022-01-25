This story was published in the Jan. 25, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Nez Perce and seven other counties of Idaho have been designated “predominately” urban by Parker Carver, state director of the civil works administration, permitting all CWA workers to be placed on a 24-hour week basis.
The order was received by Carver from Harry L. Hopkins, national administrator, and then forwarded to H. E. Baker, local administrator, and countermands one issued several days ago cutting down hours to 15 per week on all projects except those in Lewiston. Under the original program workers on all projects were allotted 30 hours each week. The reason far the reduction from 30 to 24 hours was to keep within the CWA appropriation.
In counties not considered urban workers living within cities will continue to work 24 hours a week, while those living in rural districts will work a maximum of 15 hours a week.
Other Urban Areas.
The other counties in Idaho designated as urban are: Ada, Bannock, Bonnevile, Canyon, Kootenai, Shoshone and Twin Falls.
Mr. Barker said last night that exclusive of foremen and timekeepers, Nez Perce county’s quota was 515 men and 36 women, not counting those expected to be employed in improvements at the airport. The order to carry out the 24-hour schedule in all parts of the county was issued by Parker yesterday. He said he had received no information about continuing the work until May 1, as proposed by Hopkins. While much work has been done on city, county and irrigation district projects, the extension of the dead line from Feb. 15 to May 1 would permit of each to be completed, administration officers said.