This story was published in the Jan. 20, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Twin Falls Times-News has been sold by partners R. S. Tofflemire and Emil Bordewicke to Publisher Jared How of the Mankato, Minn., Free Press, it was announced Thursday.
Tofflemire and Bordewicke, who have been publishing newspapers here since 1932, said they will stay on briefly during a transition period.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in the joint announcement.
How said no changes are planned in policies or personnel of the Times-News which has a circulation of about 21,000 with both morning and afternoon editions. He said a general manager familiar with the area will come here soon from Mankato to represent him for the time being.
The Free Press, an afternoon newspaper, also has a circulation of about 21,000.
Tofflemire and Bordewicke acquired the Idaho Evening Times here in 1932 and bought the Twin Falls Morning News in 1937. The newspapers were consolidated as the Times-News in 1942.
Have Other Interests
The partners have farming and other interests in the area and said they have no plans to leave the region. Tofflemire retaining his home here and Bordewicke his home at nearby Buhl.
“I am very impressed by this Magic Valley country and look forward to my association with it.” How said.
How, a 48-year-old native of the San Francisco area, has been publisher of the Free Press since 1955. He joined the Mankato organization in 1937.
How is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, is a World War II veteran, has four children and has been a frequent vacationer in the Intermountain area.