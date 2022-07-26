This story was published in the July 26, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
This story was published in the July 26, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Asotin, July 25. — A most delightful party was given at the home of Mrs. George Zenier Tuesday afternoon, complimentary to Mrs. W. J. Clemens, who will leave the latter part of the week for Arizona. The party was given by the members of the Women’s Study Club. The invited guests were Mrs. Clemens’ intimate friends. The entertainment for the afternoon was a good little game in which the guests were to search for things concealed about the rooms, such as clover leaves, horseshoes, pins, etc., things that tradition has handed from time to time as omens of good luck. Each article searched for represented a value in points, the person securing the greatest number of points to be awarded a prize. Mrs. Louis Closuit succeeded in winning and was presented a set of collar pins. Light refreshments were served in the dining room and the ladies gathered about the table, when a shower of handkerchiefs was permitted to fall about and around Mrs. Clemens, one from each guest, and each bearing some quotation significant of friendship and good wishes. The gathering was very pleasant, for many of these ladies have known Mrs. Clemens for almost a quarter of a century. The home of the hostess had been very appropriately arranged for the occasion. Mrs. Zenier’s guests were: Mesdames Clemens, Merchant, Thompson, Closuit, Woelflen, Benedict, Rogers, Day, Murry, Goff, Bailey, Votaw, Woodruff, McIntosh, L. K. Brown; the Misses Brannan.
The ladies of the Presbyterian Aid gave Mrs. W. J. Clemens a farewell surprise at the home of Mrs. William Day Friday afternoon. Many guests were present and the afternoon was devoted to educational games. Delightful refreshments were served Mrs. Day was assisted by Mesdames Thompson and Merchant and Miss Edith Day. Mrs. Day made all the ladies feel that they were more than welcome.
Other Asotin News.
Mrs. W. D. Jones, of Spokane, and John Jones and family of Walla Walla, are visiting at the home of J. B. Jones this week.
Mr. and Mrs. S. D. Hollister and daughter, Helen; passed through Asotin Friday evening, on route to Anatone, where they will spend the summer. Mr. Hollister is manager of the Blue Mountain Lumber company.
T. J. Kingsbury, who went to Spokane Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of looking over several kinds of automobiles carried in that city, and with the intention of purchasing one, arrived in Asotin yesterday with his new car. Mr. Kingsbury made the trip from Spokane in the car.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.