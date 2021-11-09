This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A romance of the stage has brought about a brief honeymoon in Lewiston.
Two members of the “Appearances” company, now on its first American tour and coming to the Templeton theatre tomorrow night, were married in Seattle during the week’s engagement there.
The newlyweds are Miss Lenore Everett and Ben Legere. They met some months ago when “Appearances” began its five weeks run in Los Angeles, and during the twelve weeks’ engagement in San Francisco their own affairs became an engagement.
Only a few friends of the company, however, knew the marriage was to take place.
In “Appearances,” Miss Everett has the role of a hotel maid, in love with and beloved of the hero, portrayed by Dario Shindell.
In the play, Legere has the role of a picturesque westerner who, incidentally, is in love with another girl.
On the stage they are in love with others; in real life, they are in love with each other, they explain. (Adv.)