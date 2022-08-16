RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will add a third referee to the basketball court this season in an experiment that NCAA officials hope will spread to other conferences.
Using three officials instead of two in a game has been tried elsewhere — by the National Basketball Association and in the Big Ten Conference, for example.
But for the ACC experiment, conference leaders rewrote the on-court responsibilities for each official with an eye towards streamlining their jobs and the game itself.
“The problem everywhere they’ve tried it before is with the divided responsibilities. It’s so complicated.” said Norvell Neve, ACC supervisor of officials. “We’ve developed a new set of mechanisms that we think make it rather simple for the officials.”
Ed Sleitz, athletic director at Springfield (Mass.) College and editor of the NCAA’s basketball rules, says if the ACC experiment works, other conferences may follow suit. “My wish is that all our conferences would go to this,” he said. “The game has changed. It’s fast and, with multiple defenses, we need the third official.”
Neve said his method will keep one official under the basket, watching for violations much the same as he would with just one partner. The second official will move along the sidelines from the halfcourt line to nearer the circle. His job too, will be much the same.
A third official will be on the opposite side of the court, between the second man and midcourt, watching for fouls in his area and away from the ball, Neve said. When the ball changes sides, the first and second officials will exchange duties, while the third will move a few steps across the line and continue watching for the same thing.
“It’s my feeling that with this system, you can work a two-man game one night and a three-man game the next, and it wont bother you,” Neve said. “But really, that’s the problem. We need to do it nightly. Not just when we play in the ACC or Big Ten.”
The ACC will use the third official for conference games and games where the game contract does not call for the non ACC opponent to bring an official. For intersectional games where the opponent brings a referee, there will be just two.
Steitz said the Big 10’s experiment reduced the total number of fouls and made players and coaches on the bench more well-behaved under the closer scrutiny.
“It will also do much to eliminate the biggest problem in basketball, the uncalled fouling away from the ball,” Steitz said. “Now there’s mayhem away from the ball and the coaches are all screaming about it.”
This story was published in the Aug. 16, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.