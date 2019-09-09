Cottonwood, Sept. 8 — Cottonwood high school opened its doors for the fall term Tuesday with two new teachers added to its faculty.
Harold Reid will teach science, shop and coach football, and John Melrose will teach English and conduct the band and glee club. Other faculty members include Bernice Buettner, commercial and foreign languages, and Walt Torgerson, mathematics, history, basketball and baseball.
St. Gertrude’s academy, which also opened Tuesday, announced the following faculty: Sister M. Augustine, OSB, principal; Sister M. Anastasia, OSB; Sister M. Catherine, OSB; Sister M. Dominica, OSB; Sister M. Alfreda, OSB; and Sister M. Theresa, librarian.
This story was published in the Sept. 9, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.