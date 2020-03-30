This story was published in the March 30, 1899, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Under the new schedule taking effect Monday the time between Lewiston and Portland via the O. R. & N. has been lowered on passenger traffic from twenty-five to eighteen hours, which is far ahead of anything ever offered heretofore, and enabling passengers to leave Lewiston at 2:30 p.m. and be in Portland at 8:30 tho following morning. This new schedule also shortens the time on freight from Portland to less than forty-eight hours. Arrangements have been made for the prompt transfer of all less than carload lots of freight at Riparia, and same will oome to Lewiston on the regular passenger boat daily. Carload lots of heavy freight will also come forward daily on the Lewiston and Almota, both now being operated in the freight service.
