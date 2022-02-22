Construction of new telephone lines in the farming area north of Grangeville is progressing on schedule, it was reported yesterday by W. C. Casebolt, manager of the Lewiston office of the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co.
Work has been under way for about a month on the construction of new lines to bring phones to about 110 families who have requested service, Casebolt said.
A few families will be getting phones for the first time, but most families formerly had farmer line service.
Casebolt said the $77,000 job involves the erection of 87 miles of new phone line in order to cover the 150 square miles in which those wishing telephones live.
“Snow and inclement weather have been slowing up the job,” he said. “As soon as the weather gets better and roads become more accessible, our crews will be able to speed the job so that we can bring these people telephone service by midsummer, as scheduled.”
Craigmont Work Planned
Casebolt also announced this week that telephone cable has been allocated so that construction can begin this spring on the erection of new telephone lines to serve all of the suburban area in the Craigmont exchange.
About 100 farm families in the 330 square mile area have requested Pacific company service. Approximately half of the applicants now have service from farmer companies which wish to discontinue business, he said.
Construction work will begin after additional materials have been received and field engineering has been completed. Charles F. Brown, senior engineer, and Colin Hastie, engineer, of the Lewiston office, will begin surveying and engineering work in the next two or three weeks, Casebolt said.
Their work involves surveying for the exact placement of new telephone poles and determining the use of the best types of copper wire and telephone cable.
Much of the new line will run on power poles of the Washington Water Power company and the Clearwater Valley Light and Power association. The project is expected to be completed early next fall at an overall cost of about $45,000.
This story was published in the Feb. 22, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.