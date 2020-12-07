This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1941, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
City officials last night declared the municipal parking lot between C and D and old Sixth and Seventh streets “an outstanding success” after a check-up revealed that a constant stream of Saturday motorists took advantage of free-parking privileges on the opening day.
City police reported the new lot not only lifted the parking load from the main part of town during the day, but reduced the number of traffic violations, including overparking in the metered zone.
“There was even less congestion at intersections, it seemed to me,” Motorcycle Officer Bud Huddleston said. “Motorists on Main street seemed to watch the parking meters more closely and as a result there were less violations of overtime limits.”
First car into the lot at 8 yesterday morning was that of Boyd Eberhardt of Lenore. He was closely followed by machines of H. W. Chevrier, 1302 Tenth street; Cecil Glasby, 2324 Eighth avenue, and D. B. Lyells, 1203 Third street.
Capacity Surprises
Officers Huddleston and Selmer Salhus, who with Officer James Martin handled the lot during the day, said expectations were exceeded by parking a peak load of 131 vehicles by noon. One hundred, and seventeen of the 131 vehicles were passenger cars, the remainder trucks. City officials had earlier estimated that the lot would hold 120 machines.
“As a matter of fact,” said Huddleston, “once drivers get used to the parking system on the lot, and take up only what space is required, there is no reason the lot won’t hold 150 cars.”
Officers said that although the lot was jammed all afternoon, traffic in and out was orderly and “there wasn’t even a nicked fender.” Huddleston said no check was kept on the average length of time each car parked, but added that “drivers were not hogging the space, and I don’t believe one of them left their machines for longer than was necessary.”
City Engineer W. P. Hughes said “we’re certainly well satisfied with this first day, and from what the police department reports, the lot will well repay the city for the $6,000 spent on its construction.” Ground for the lot was purchased and deeded to the city by businessmen.
Hughes said police officers will handle parking at the lot for the next few Saturdays, until motorists become used to its location and use.