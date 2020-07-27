New Miss Appaloosa sits easy on Palouse ponies

This story was published in the July 27, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MOSCOW — Being from Florida and having grown up around thoroughbred horse racing, Jodi O’Quinn might seem a little out of place in the homeland of Indian war ponies with spotted rumps.
But as the newly crowned Miss Appaloosa America, O’Ouinn says she’s not only comfortable with the honor, but anxious to help promote Appaloosas — not just here on the Palouse, but worldwide.
“I love it. I’ve met wonderful people,” O’Quinn, 20, said of her reign so far.
A Florida State University student from Davie, Fla., O’Quinn made her first visit to Moscow, headquarters of the Appaloosa Horse Club, this past week. Prior to arriving, she spent a week in the saddle on a 100-mile trail ride with other fanciers of the spotted horse.
“Versatility,” said O’Quinn, describing what she likes best about Appaloosa horses.
She said the breed is capable of doing so many things that it makes an excellent choice for people looking for a gentle children’s horse or a highly trained race horse.
Along with promoting the horse, O’Quinn said she wants to help build interest in the Miss Appaloosa America competition. She was crowned July 1 at the 44th annual National Appaloosa Horse Show at Oklahoma City, Okla.
In addition to showing her horse-riding abilities by doing various Western and English riding patterns and making a grand entry run, O’Quinn, as well as other competitors, was judged on poise, appearance, answers during an interview and content and delivery of a three-minute speech.
“My grandfather was a trainer on the race track,” O’Quinn said, recalling her childhood introduction to the horse industry.
She herself became interested and eventually competed in jumping events.
“As a very young girl the dream of wearing the beaded crown seemed very glamorous and romantic,” O’Quinn said of the traditional beaded hat band worn by Miss Appaloosa America. “As a young woman the glamor and romance becomes just a small part of the honor.”
She said her responsibilities to represent and promote the breed and club now outweigh her own rewards.
As for the ultimate Appaloosa she’d someday like to own, O’Quinn said she recently sold her horse and will probably wait until the whirlwind year ahead comes to an end before thinking about getting a new spotted horse.