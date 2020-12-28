Washington, Dec. 27. — Carrying out plans to reduce the number of fatalities in coal mines, the United States geological survey is about to establish rescue stations in the principal coal fields of the country in addition to the experiment stations now located at Pittsburg. It will be the purpose of the experts to teach the miners and mine bosses how to use the most improved apparatus to rescue.
Government mining engineers will be assigned to the stations and will be ready at a moment’s notice to go to the scene of any disaster. They will be equipped with oxygen helmets which will enable them to enter a mine at once even though it is filled with gas or smoke.
It is the intention to have every station fitted up with an air tight room where gas can be generated. The coal mining companies have been invited to send picked men to the stations where they will be trained by government experts in the use of oxygen helmets. One of the stations may be established at Salt Lake to care for the Utah, Montana and Washington coal fields.
At the stations not only will opportunity be given to the miners to become familiar with the apparatus but safety lamps of all designs will be tested for their general safety and efficiency in the presence of the miners and mine owners.
This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.