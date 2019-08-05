New IRS director tours the district

Jack B. Cheskaty, the new Boise District director for the Internal Revenue Service, was in Lewiston Tuesday to discuss technological advances the agency is undertaking.
Cheskaty was on a tour of IRS offices throughout Idaho. The IRS is modernizing its computer equipment, especially since electronic filing has become more popular, said Cheskaty. Idaho residents filed 14,348 returns electronically in 1990.
To file electronically, a business or individual must have a transmitter company or an accountant file for them, Cheskaty said.
Both charge for the service.
The computer updates include developing a new data base for the storage and retrieval of tax returns and other information to speed up the agency’s response time to taxpayer calls, said Cheskaty, who began as the new district director in March.
The updates are also designed to alleviate the problem of finding storage space for records. The updates will cater to both individuals and businesses.
This story was published in the Aug. 5, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.