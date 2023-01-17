The city council last night approved the request of Fire Chief Richard Gill to call for bids for 18 new alarm boxes at Lewiston.
In citing the need for the new boxes in a letter to the council, Gill said the present ones have been in “use for 40 years, and before that belonged to Spokane.”
Gill will also call for bids on 10,000 feet of weather proof copper wire for alarm conductors and 12 alarm box grounds.
Seven property owners on 15th avenue between Prospect and 2nd street petitioned the council to eliminate parking strips in any future installation of sidewalks in that area. Property owners signing the petition were Mr. and Mrs. Jay B. Watson, Mr. and Mrs. Ardie G. Gustafson, Ray Lorang, Mr. and Mrs. Marion Wicklund, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Storey and Mr. and Mrs. O. H. Hofmeister.
The petition was referred to City Engineer W. P. Hughes. A sidewalk improvement project for southwest Lewiston will be discussed at a public hearing Jan. 30.
First and second reading was given an ordinance empowering the police department to buy a Ford sedan from Adams Auto Sales for $943.05, plus a Ford panel truck and a motorcycle. Purchase of the car from the firm was approved Jan. 9.
Approval was also given the application of James Kenning- ton to operate a bingo game in the Manhattan cafe from 9 p.m. to 1 am.
In a letter to the council, Marcus Ware asked that a handrail be provided for steps leading through the Lewis-Clark garage, 2nd and Main streets, to Main street.
This story was published in the Jan. 17, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.