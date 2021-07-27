This story was published in the July 27, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Clarkston, July 26. — The “new company” — that is to say, the Lewiston-Clarkston improvement company — is already showing marked evidence of the new spirit and the new energy within and behind the enterprise, although President Libby and General Manager Philbrick have been on the ground less than a week since their return from New York, where a definite program is reported to have been decided upon for the company’s operations.
The first evidence was that there was immediately started last week a crew of men under Engineer Foster, in camp upon Clarkston Heights, where they immediately took up the work of completion of the contour surveys for the platting of lands, setting of stakes for road improvement, laying of pipes and building of fences in that district.
Before the week was closed the lines were run and stakes set for the immediate laying of 6,000 feet of pipe in west Vineland; and we are informed by, the superintendent that workmen began the trenching and laying of this pipe today.
The Vineland cemetery, which is owned by the company, was taken in hand by a crew of men under Fred Brown to repair drill paint the fence around the cemetery and put the somewhat neglected interior in good order. As soon as fall rains will have moistened the surface soil, considerable grading will be done, driveways built, lots graded and new trees and shrubbery planted. The cemetery will be put in charge of a regular caretaker, all with the object of making this “sleeping city” a place of beauty.
We are informed that the engineers are under instructions to lay a large amount of wood-stave, concrete and iron pipe in the Vineland district, replacing the old open ditches and extending the pipes to previously un-irrigated districts. It is estimated that the expenditure in this work alone will range between $60,000 and $75,000, and that the work will comprise from twenty-five to thirty miles of pipe.
The officers are very reticent concerning their plans, but we gather from indisputable authority that the recent work of the engineers on the Grande Ronde Power project was highly satisfactory, and that the plans for the same are being actively prepared.
Plans are under consideration for the building of firstclass roads to and upon Clarkston Heights by way of the old Pomeroy gulch. It is recalled that surveys made by former Engineer Moore showed that a road with a maximum of three or four percent grade could be built upon the north side of Pomeroy gulch, crossing on the embankment just below the reservoir dam and thence up the south side of the gulch to the plateau, which we are surprised to learn is only 1100 feet above sea level. By this route there will be a hard, well graded, graveled road direct from the Lewiston-Clarkston bridge to the furthermost extremity of the company’s lands; and an examination of the map shows that by this road, the fartherest platted lands of the company, and even the Vineland nurseries, are only about four and a half miles from the business center of Lewiston.
A carload of fence wire has been ordered for the fencing of the company’s lands. This will make about 32 miles of fence. The fence adopted is composed of very heavy, spring steel wire with sawed posts and slats two foot apart. The posts and slats being painted white, this will make an unusually strong and very handsome fence. The investment in this fence alone is said to exceed $10,000.